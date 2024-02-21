NY AG: Trump Better Pay Up, or We'll Seize His Properties

New York Attorney General Letitia James isn't worried that former President Trump might not be able to cover the $355 million judgment delivered in his civil business fraud trial. "If he does not have funds to pay off the judgment, then we will seek judgment enforcement mechanisms in court, and we will ask the judge to seize his assets," James tells ABC News in an interview. "We are prepared to make sure that the judgment is paid to New Yorkers, and yes, I look at 40 Wall Street each and every day." That's a reference to the Trump Building skyscraper in New York's financial district. The commercial property was valued at $220 million in a bank-ordered appraisal in 2012, though the Trump Organization went on to claim the value at more than three times as much, according to court documents.