Trump Judge Calls Out 'Complete Lack of Contrition'

During his New York civil fraud trial, Donald Trump angrily called the case a scam, part of "the greatest witch hunt of all time." That argument may have found an audience, but there's reason to think Trump's defiance backfired with the judge, who ordered multimillion-dollar penalties and sanctions on Friday. Speaking of the ongoing attitude of the former president and other defendants, per the New York Times, Judge Arthur Engoron wrote, "Their complete lack of contrition and remorse borders on pathological." Other aspects of the ruling and the fallout include: