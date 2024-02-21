Report: White House May Alter 'Credible Fear Interviews'

After Senate Republicans blocked a bipartisan border bill earlier this month, it was widely expected that the Biden administration would make a move independent of Congress to deter illegal migration at the southern border. Sources tell NBC News how those plans appear to be taking shape: Three unnamed officials say the White House is considering making it tougher for migrants to pass "credible fear interviews," which are the initial screenings those who have crossed the border illegally seeking asylum submit to in hopes of avoiding deportation. Immigration and Customs Enforcement would also be told to more quickly deport recently arrived migrants who don't pass the interviews under a "last in, first out" approach.