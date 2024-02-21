Taylor Swift Jet Tracker: 'Look What You Made Me Do'

Jack Sweeney, the college student who received a cease-and-desist letter from Taylor Swift's lawyers for tracking her private jets and sharing updates on social media, has responded using the title of one of her hits. "Look What You Made Me Do," he wrote in a post on X , sharing a letter from his attorney James Slater to Swift's lawyer. Slater said "the @taylorswiftjets account is engaged in protected speech that does not violate any of Ms. Swift's legal rights," CBS News reports.

Slater said there was nothing unlawful about Sweeney's company, GRNDCNTRL, using "publicly accessible information to track private jets, including those by public figures like Taylor Swift." Sweeney also shared letters from Swift's lawyers, including one that accused him of engaging in "stalking and harassing behavior." Slater said a law Swift's attorneys referred to defined a stalker as someone who poses a "credible threat," USA Today reports. "Our clients [meaning Sweeney and his company] have never made any threats against Ms. Swift and your letter does not suggest they have done so," Slater wrote. "Further, your letter's tone is unfounded." (More Taylor Swift stories.)