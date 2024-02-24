Haley's State Votes as Exit Polls Show Support for Trump's Views

South Carolina residents voted Saturday in a Republican presidential primary, with Nikki Haley counting on her home state to close the gap between her and Donald Trump. The former president, who didn't campaign much in the state, planned to attend an election night watch party in Columbia. Haley, who toured South Carolina by bus, cast her vote Saturday in Kiawah Island with her family. The former governor planned to speak at a watch party in Charleston later, the New York Times reports. Most polls have Trump running 20 percentage points ahead, and early exit polls suggest he'll have a strong showing. Developments include: