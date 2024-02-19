Stars of 1968 Film Sue Again Over Nude Scene

The stars of the 1968 film Romeo & Juliet are once again suing over a nude scene that was shot when they were both under 18. Leonard Whiting and Olivia Hussey object in the new lawsuit to the digital re-release of the movie, which they say provides "high detail" to the scene, reports USA Today. The pair are suing Paramount Pictures and Criterion, and neither company has commented on the litigation. Whiting and Hussing, now 73 and 72, played the roles when they were 16 and 15. The pair earlier filed a lawsuit that was dismissed by a judge last year in which they claimed that director Franco Zeffirelli misled them about what would end up in the film, per People.