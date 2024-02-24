At Retirement Homes, Virtual Reality Is a Big Hit

"Oh my God, that's beautiful," said Retired Army Col. Farrell Patrick as he used a virtual reality program to experience what it would be like to be in a Navy fighter jet flying off the Florida coast. Patrick is 91 and lives at the John Knox Village retirement community near Fort Lauderdale. The Village was one of 17 senior communities around the country that participated in a Stanford University study that found the vast majority of 245 participants between 65 and 103 years old enjoyed virtual reality, per the AP. Researchers found that it improved both their emotions and their interactions with staff.