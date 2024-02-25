US, UK Pound Houthi Targets in Yemen

The US and Britain struck 18 Houthi targets in Yemen on Saturday, answering a recent surge in attacks by the Iran-backed militia group on ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, including a missile strike this past week that set fire to a cargo vessel. According to US officials, American and British fighter jets hit sites in eight locations, targeting missiles, launchers, rockets, drones, and air defense systems. This is the fourth time that the US and British militaries have conducted a combined operation against the Houthis since Jan. 12, reports the AP . But the US has also been carrying out almost daily strikes to take out Houthi targets, including incoming missiles and drones aimed at ships, as well as weapons that were prepared to launch.

The US F/A-18 fighter jets launched from the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier, which is currently in the Red Sea, officials said. "The United States will not hesitate to take action, as needed, to defend lives and the free flow of commerce in one of the world's most critical waterways," said US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. "We will continue to make clear to the Houthis that they will bear the consequences if they do not stop their illegal attacks." The Houthis denounced the "US-British aggression" and vowed to keep up its military operation in response. "The Yemeni Armed Forces affirm that they will confront the US-British escalation with more qualitative military operations against all hostile targets in the Red and Arabian Seas in defense of our country, our people and our nation," it said.

The US, UK, and other allies said in a statement the "necessary and proportionate strikes specifically targeted 18 Houthi targets across eight locations in Yemen" that also included underground storage facilities, radar, and a helicopter. UK Defense Secretary Grant Shapps said RAF Typhoon jets engaged in "precision strikes" aimed at degrading Houthi drones and launchers. Shapps said it came after "severe Houthi attacks against commercial ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, including against the British-owned MV Islander and the MV Rubymar, which forced the crew to abandon ship." It's the fourth time Britain has joined the US-led strikes.