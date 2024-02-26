The good news for Donald Trump is that it's a near certainty he'll win the GOP nomination after clobbering Nikki Haley in her home state of South Carolina by 20 points. But political observers also see some signs of potential trouble for the former president. Coverage:

Haley got 39% of the vote. That a former president lost the support of that many people in a primary vote "should be a five-alarm fire for the party, but for some reason, it is not," says Alyssa Farah Griffin, a former White House communications director under Trump, per the Hill.

At the Status Kuo blog, Jay Kuo writes that the "anti-Trump vote within the GOP is an under-told story by the mainstream media." One key question, he adds, is whether GOP voters will fall in line behind Trump once the primaries are over. But as Fox News notes, most Haley voters said they wouldn't vote for Trump if he's the nominee.