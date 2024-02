Latest to Accuse Sean Combs Is a Man

Sean "Diddy" Combs was sued Monday by a music producer who accused the hip-hop mogul of sexually assaulting him and forcing him to have sex with prostitutes, the AP reports. The suit, filed in federal court in New York, accuses Combs of repeated instances of unsolicited groping and sexual touching. It also says the man had to work in a bathroom while Combs showered and walked around naked. A lawyer for Combs called the events described in the lawsuit "pure fiction" and says they will be fought in court.

In the lawsuit, the producer claims Combs made him solicit prostitutes and pressured him to have sex with them. It also described a time when the producer woke up in bed with two sex workers, suspecting he had been drugged. The legal claim is one of several sexual assault lawsuits filed against Combs in recent months, including a lawsuit from the R&B singer Cassie that was settled last year. Another of Combs' accusers was a woman who said the rap producer raped her two decades ago when she was 17. Combs has denied the allegations. In a statement in December, he said the "sickening" claims had been made by people "looking for a quick payday."

