A Look at What Makes 'Disney Adults' Tick

If you want to start a surefire online debate, mention the idea of "Disney adults." You know, those who regularly visit the parks sans children or remain superfans of the movies, merchandise, and characters well past childhood. Critics will say they need to grow up and get a life, and supporters will tell the critics to lighten up because they just don't get it. "What is missing from endless comment sections is the fact that they are a creation of the Walt Disney Company—a character constructed just as carefully as Elsa or Donald Duck," writes Amelia Tait in the New Statesman. Indeed, both the mockers and the defenders appear to think the phenomenon "arose by accident" instead of as the result of a careful corporate strategy, writes Tait. She explores all of this, starting with her own survey of more than 1,300 self-described Disney adults around the world.