Beverly Hills School Has an AI Nude Photo Scandal

Students shared the AI-generated images, made to look like their classmates
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 28, 2024 1:00 AM CST
Stock photo.   (Getty Images / bmcent1)

A middle school in Beverly Hills, California, is investigating AI-generated nude images of students that were shared by their classmates. Photos of victims' faces were mapped onto naked bodies using artificial intelligence technology, administrators at Beverly Vista Middle School say, though they did not reveal how they determined AI was used to create the deepfakes. The Beverly Hills Police Department says a non-criminal investigation is underway, NBC News reports. The school says students found to be involved could face expulsion and other consequences, ABC 7 reports.

"We strongly urge Congress as well as federal and state governments to take immediate and decisive action to protect our children from the potential dangers of unregulated AI technology," the superintendent of the school district wrote in a letter to parents addressing the incident. "We call for the passing of legislation and enforcement of laws that not only punish perpetrators to deter future acts but also strictly regulate evolving AI technology to prevent misuse." Currently, there is no federal law criminalizing the creation of sexually explicit deepfakes without consent, and an expert says California's laws are murky enough that it's not clear whether this incident is explicitly illegal. Other schools have dealt with similar incidents, leading many to call for a law specifically criminalizing such activity. (More Beverly Hills stories.)

