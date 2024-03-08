Former President of Honduras Convicted in US Drug Trial

Former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez was convicted Friday in New York of charges that he conspired with drug traffickers and used his military and national police force to enable tons of cocaine to make it unhindered into the US. The jury returned its verdict at a federal court after a two-week trial, which was closely followed in his home country. Hernandez was convicted of conspiring to import cocaine into the US and two weapons counts, the AP reports. The charges carry a mandatory minimum of 40 years in prison and a potential maximum of life. Sentencing was scheduled for June 26.

Hernandez, 55, who served two terms as the leader of the Central American nation of roughly 10 million people, patted a defense attorney, Renato Stabile, on the back as they stood along with everyone else in the courtroom while the jurors filed out after the reading of the verdict. When the news reached nearly 100 opponents of Hernandez on the street outside the courthouse, the gathering applauded and began jumping into the air to celebrate the outcome. The scene in the courtroom had been more subdued, and Hernandez seemed relaxed as the verdicts were announced by the jury foreperson.

In remarks to jurors before they left, Judge P. Kevin Castel praised jurors for reaching a unanimous verdict, which was necessary for a conviction. "We live in a country where 12 people can't agree on a pizza topping," the judge told them, saying his message would have been the same regardless of their verdict. "That's why I'm in awe of you." Defense attorney Sabrina Shroff said Hernandez will appeal the conviction, per the AP. In a release, US Attorney Damian Williams said he hopes the conviction "sends a message to all corrupt politicians who would consider a similar path: choose differently."