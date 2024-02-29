Baseball star Shohei Ohtani has stunningly revealed he's married. Ohtani wrote on Thursday on Instagram , in Japanese: "The season is approaching, but I would like to announce to everyone that I have gotten married." He said his new wife was a "Japanese woman," without identifying her. He said he'd reveal more in an interview, presumably at the Los Angeles Dodgers spring training venue, per the AP . The 29-year-old Ohtani is Japan's biggest celebrity, and there has always been curiosity around his personal life, which he has kept very private. His focus, and his image, has always been 100% baseball-focused—free of scandals or tabloid news. Ohtani moved from the Los Angeles Angels to the Dodgers in December on a record-breaking contract worth $700 million over 10 years.

"I began a new chapter in my career with the Dodgers, but I also have started a new life with someone from my native country of Japan who is very special to me," he wrote. He asked that the media refrain from "conducting unauthorized interviews." The post on Instagram included a photo of his dog Dekopin, also called Decoy. Ohtani wrote: "We hope the two of us—and one animal—will work together." The news broke in the middle of the night in North America, and late afternoon in Japan, where it was immediately the top news item on local television. TV stations there report daily on Ohtani's training in the United States and, because of his unprecedented success in North America, he has become the pride of Japan, while the Dodgers have become Japan's de facto team.