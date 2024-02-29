A baby pig has found his forever home after being saved by a Good Samaritan who saw it being tossed around at a Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans. WBRZ reports that Earl "Piglet" Long is now set to "live his best porking life" with Louisiana state Rep. Lauren Ventrella, who said she was "really moved" when she heard the story of Piglet, who's only about 6 weeks old. "Piglet here is an underdog, he's come from difficult beginnings," said the Republican lawmaker representing Baton Rouge. "I ran for office because I wanted to speak up for those who don't have a voice, and I don't think we can forget about our furry friends when speaking for the people."

The Washington Post notes that Piglet—whose full name is an homage to former Louisiana Gov. Earl Long, brother of Huey Long—was "pardoned" before his adoption on the steps of the state Capitol by Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, a member of the GOP like Ventrella. She even made a joke about their political leanings and her adoption of Piglet. "As a Republican, sometimes we like to cut the pork," she said, per the AP. "But, I will tell you this is the pork we won't be cutting." Piglet had been rescued by a bystander during a Mardi Gras celebration, where he'd been tossed around like "a mini-football," per the Humane Society of Louisiana.

"The rowdiness, endless parades, and party-like atmosphere often lend themselves to questionable behavior—like how three grown men behaved a few days ago," the Humane Society says in a social media post. Now, Piglet will be able to roam free on Ventrella's 14-acre farm in the Capitol region, surrounded by horses, sheep, and a 100-year-old tortoise named Eugene—and a fellow pig named Winston, reports WBRZ. "He will live out his life without any threat of being thrown like a football or being part of jambalaya or boudin in someone's kitchen," Nungesser said, per the AP. (More pigs stories.)