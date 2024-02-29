Man Stranded on Cliffside for 2 Days After Crash

The California Highway Patrol says it rescued a man who had been stranded on a cliffside for two days after he swerved to avoid some deer. In a Facebook post , the CHP's Coastal Division Air Operations Unit said it received a request Tuesday to search an area of coastline between Big Sur and Carmel and spotted a man frantically "waving a makeshift flag." Rescuers lowered a rope to the man to lift him to the highway 400 feet above where he was found, NBC News reports. He said he was ejected through the vehicle's sunroof as it rolled down the hillside Sunday night.

"There is no beach access or trails at the collision site, nor was the vehicle visible from the roadway," the Facebook post said, adding: "Even though the victim had been over the side for two days, he appeared to be stable and suffered moderate injuries."

In another dramatic rescue, a 27-year-old Canadian tourist survived with only minor injuries after he took a wrong turn and drove off a cliff in Hawaii's Big Island early Sunday, CTV reports. The man, who had been looking for a place to watch the sunrise, landed on rocks and slipped into the water as he got out of the rented Jeep SUV. Rescuers found him around 300 feet offshore. A local spearfisherman says the site is "one of the craziest places in the world for spearfishing," with deep water and strong currents, and the man is very lucky to have survived. (More rescue stories.)