Two years ago, Don Gorske hit a taste bud-teasing milestone: a half-century of scarfing down Big Macs almost every day. Now, the Wisconsin man can claim even more Big Mac bragging rights, extending the record-holding status he first reached with Guinness World Records in 1999 by eating 34,128 of McDonald's signature burger at last count—all of which he has the receipts for, reports the Guardian.

2023's intake: The retired prison guard from Fond du Lac, who enjoyed his first Big Mac on May 17, 1972, arrived at this stomach-filling new figure by noshing on 728 Big Macs last year.