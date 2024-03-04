4 Killed, 7 Injured in Shooting at Outdoor Party

A group of men in masks opened fire at an outdoor party in central California, killing four people and wounding seven others, police said. Police responded to a reported shooting around 6pm Sunday in King City and found three men with gunshot wounds who were pronounced dead in a front yard, the King City Police Department said in a statement. A woman also died after someone took her to Mee Memorial Hospital in King City, about 106 miles south of San Jose, the AP reports. Police initially said three wounded men were brought to Natividad Hospital in Salinas, but later announced that detectives subsequently learned of another four adult victims with gunshot wounds

"Several people were at the party outside a home when three men with dark masks and clothes got out of a silver car and fired at the group," police said in a statement, per NBC News. "The suspects, who were not immediately identified, then fled the scene in the car." The investigation is ongoing, police said. The shooting occurred on a street with a handful of modest homes facing a commercial district. Police said the suspects are considered armed and dangerous and anybody who sees them or their silver Kia should call 911. (More mass shootings stories.)