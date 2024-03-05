North Dakota Caucuses Go to Trump

Donald Trump's great political day just got a little better: He won the North Dakota Republican presidential caucuses on Monday, adding to his string of victories heading into Super Tuesday. The former president finished first in voting conducted at 12 caucus sites, ahead of Nikki Haley, per the AP. The result puts Trump back on the winning track, which was briefly interrupted on Sunday when Haley notched her first victory of the campaign in the District of Columbia's primary.