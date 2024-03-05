Politics / North Dakota North Dakota Caucuses Go to Trump Former president resumes in election 2024 winning s By Newser Editors and Wire Services Posted Mar 4, 2024 8:51 PM CST Copied Casey Cashman, left, of Bismarck, places his ballot into a box as Bailey Doll watches at the North Dakota Republican caucus on the campus of Bismarck State College, Monday, March 4, 2024, in Bismarck, N.D. (Tom Stromme/The Bismarck Tribune via AP) See 3 more photos Donald Trump's great political day just got a little better: He won the North Dakota Republican presidential caucuses on Monday, adding to his string of victories heading into Super Tuesday. The former president finished first in voting conducted at 12 caucus sites, ahead of Nikki Haley, per the AP. The result puts Trump back on the winning track, which was briefly interrupted on Sunday when Haley notched her first victory of the campaign in the District of Columbia's primary. Still tallying: It wasn't immediately clear how many delegates Trump would collect in North Dakota. Under the state's rules, candidates are eligible to win delegates if they finish with at least 20% of the vote. However, a candidate who wins at least 60% of the vote receives all of the state's 29 delegates. Democrats: North Dakota's Democratic-NPL Party is holding a presidential primary almost entirely by mail, with mail-in voting from Feb. 20 to March 30, and limited in-person voting for residents of Indian reservations. President Biden, Rep. Dean Phillips, and six others are on the ballot. Super Tuesday: The White House hopefuls now turn their attention to Super Tuesday, when results will pour in from 16 states in contests that amount to the single biggest delegate haul of any day in the presidential primary. Trump and Biden are both on track to winning their nominations later this month. (Earlier Monday, Trump scored a big Supreme Court win in his fight to stay on the state ballots.) See 3 more photos Report an error