Supreme Court Delivers Huge Win to Trump on Ballot

Donald Trump scored a massive victory in the 2024 election on Monday—and it came from the Supreme Court, not the voting booth. The court ruled unanimously that the former president should not be disqualified from appearing on the ballot in Colorado because of his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results, reports the Washington Post.

Had the Colorado ruling stood, Trump likely would have been removed from the ballot in states around the country. Thus, Monday's decision "was the court's most important ruling concerning a presidential election since Bush v. Gore handed the presidency to George W. Bush in 2000," per the New York Times. Unusually fast: This ruling came much faster than most, with the court apparently rushing to issue it before this week's Super Tuesday voting, when Colorado and more than a dozen other states vote in primaries. Trump is expected to further cement his giant lead over Nikki Haley in the Republican race.