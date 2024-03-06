Utah GOP Caucus Results Delayed After 'Chaos'

"Chaos" was being used by multiple media outlets to describe the situation in Utah, where Republican caucus results were delayed on Super Tuesday due to technical issues. Sources tell the New York Times there were long lines at some locations due to poor or nonexistent internet connections leading to problems with registering people, and hundreds of caucus-goers reportedly gave up and left. USA Today reports there were also issues with the party's website. Results were scheduled to be released starting at 9pm local time (11pm Eastern), but it's now unclear when that will happen. With just 1% of the vote in so far , Donald Trump was at 66.4% to Nikki Haley's 32.8%.

A large turnout and volunteers who reportedly failed to show up for shifts also contributed to the issues, sources say. "It's great that we've got so much turnout it's crashing the system," said a poll watcher for Haley (who later expressed concerns with election security after hearing more about the issues caucus-goers had). Caucus-goers who spoke to the Times expressed frustration. "This is the stupidest thing I've ever been in. It's a pure waste of my time," said one, who noted that if Utah held a "regular primary," she wouldn't have had to spend her night caucusing in person. Others said they were repeatedly told they were at the wrong location and had to visit multiple spots before they were able to caucus. (Earlier in the night, President Biden easily won the state's Democratic primary.)