Confusion Over UK Army's Claim About Kate Middleton

The British army sparked a bit of a furor when it posted on its website that Kate, the Princess of Wales, would make an appearance related to its annual Trooping the Colour event celebrating the monarch's birthday—then sparked even more of a furor when it removed the claim. Kate, of course, was only recently (and briefly) spotted in public for the first time since Christmas, after her absence following abdominal surgery led to some wild rumors that the palace had to shoot down. Then, on Tuesday, the army started advertising tickets for Trooping the Colour and related events, including the Colonel's Review, an inspection of soldiers held in London on June 8—which, per the website, Kate would conduct.

As the honorary Colonel of the Irish Guards, Kate would be the one to traditionally conduct the inspection, since the Number 9 Company of the Irish Guards is leading this year's parade, People reports. She's attended the event every year since her wedding, other than when it was scaled down amid the COVID pandemic. But Kensington Palace said it had not confirmed her attendance at this year's event, and the reference to it was quickly removed from the army's website, the Guardian reports. The BBC notes "the attendance of senior royals at events is generally confirmed closer to the time of the event." The website also lists King Charles, who is undergoing cancer treatment, as planning to be in attendance at the final parade on June 15, though Buckingham Palace has not officially confirmed that. (More Kate Middleton stories.)