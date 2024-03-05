Trump and Biden Romp, but Haley Scores Vermont Upset

The biggest day so far of the 2024 election is largely in the books, even if the suspense was lackluster. Donald Trump and President Biden racked up multiple Super Tuesday victories, while Nikki Haley has managed a single upset victory in Vermont. Biden was the victim of an upset himself—in American Samoa of all places. Still, he and Trump were on track to lock up their races later this month in terms of delegate counts. Democrats had 1,420 delegates at stake on Tuesday; Republicans, 854. How things were shaking out in the 15 states in play (as well as American Samoa):

Haley's win: She upset Trump in Vermont by a slim margin, reports the AP. (She was up 50% to 46% with 95% of results in, per the New York Times.) But while the victory denied Trump a Super Tuesday sweep, it won't change the trajectory of the GOP race given his enormous delegate lead. On Tuesday, the former president defeated her in other states with notable blocs of moderate voters such as Maine and Virginia.

But while the victory denied Trump a Super Tuesday sweep, it won't change the trajectory of the GOP race given his enormous delegate lead. On Tuesday, the former president defeated her in other states with notable blocs of moderate voters such as Maine and Virginia. Trump victories: The AP called him the winner in California, Texas, Alabama, Colorado, Maine, Oklahoma, Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Arkansas, Massachusetts, and Minnesota.

Biden victories: The AP called him the winner in California, Texas, Alabama, Colorado, Maine, Oklahoma, Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Arkansas, Massachusetts, Vermont, Minnesota, Iowa, and Utah.

Biden's loss: The president lost to a Democratic rival named Jason Palmer in the US territory of American Samoa. Republicans caucus later in the week, per ABC News.

Still outstanding: GOP-only caucus results in Alaska and Utah.