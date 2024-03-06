Trump Repeats Familiar 'Falsehoods' in Super Tuesday Speech

After dominating Republican contests on Super Tuesday, Donald Trump attended a packed victory party at his Mar-a-Lago estate, the AP reports. Among those attending were staff and supporters, including the rapper Forgiato Blow and former North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn. The crowd erupted as Fox News, playing on screens around the ballroom, announced that the former president had won North Carolina's GOP primary. "They call it Super Tuesday for a reason," Trump told a raucous crowd. He went on to attack President Biden over the US-Mexico border and the US withdrawal from Afghanistan. He also, per CNN, repeated his "usual falsehoods," making a number of untrue statements on topics from the border wall to energy independence to the economy. More from the other candidates:
- Nikki Haley watched the election results in private and had no campaign events scheduled going forward. Her campaign said in a statement that the results reflected there were many Republicans "who are expressing deep concerns about Donald Trump." Spokesperson Olivia Perez-Cubas also said, per the AP, that Haley was honored to be the first GOP woman to win two presidential primary contests (she won in Vermont Tuesday, and Washington DC on Sunday).
- Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips, the only elected Democrat to challenge President Joe Biden in their party's primary, didn't come close to winning anywhere on Tuesday—but he's trying not to let it get him down. "Congratulations to Joe Biden, Uncommitted, Marianne Williamson, and Nikki Haley for demonstrating more appeal to Democratic Party loyalists than me," Phillips posted on X, formerly Twitter.
- Biden didn't give a speech but instead issued a statement warning that Tuesday's results had left Americans with a clear choice and touting his own accomplishments after beating Trump. "If Donald Trump returns to the White House, all of this progress is at risk," Biden said. "He is driven by grievance and grift, focused on his own revenge and retribution, not the American people."
While neither Biden nor Trump will rack up enough delegates to officially nab their party's nomination until later this month, House Speaker Mike Johnson referred to Trump as "our nominee" in congratulating him on his Super Tuesday victories. (More Election 2024
stories.)