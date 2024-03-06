Trump Repeats Familiar 'Falsehoods' in Super Tuesday Speech

After dominating Republican contests on Super Tuesday, Donald Trump attended a packed victory party at his Mar-a-Lago estate, the AP reports. Among those attending were staff and supporters, including the rapper Forgiato Blow and former North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn. The crowd erupted as Fox News, playing on screens around the ballroom, announced that the former president had won North Carolina's GOP primary. "They call it Super Tuesday for a reason," Trump told a raucous crowd. He went on to attack President Biden over the US-Mexico border and the US withdrawal from Afghanistan. He also, per CNN, repeated his "usual falsehoods," making a number of untrue statements on topics from the border wall to energy independence to the economy. More from the other candidates: