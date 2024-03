New York prosecutors abruptly dropped their criminal case midtrial Wednesday against three men who had been accused of conspiring to possess a cache of hand-drafted lyrics to "Hotel California" and other Eagles hits. Assistant Manhattan DA Aaron Ginandes informed the judge at 10am that prosecutors would no longer proceed with the case, reports the AP, citing newly available emails that defense lawyers said raised questions about the trial's fairness.

What happened: It's a little murky, but some 6,000 pages of material emerged only when Eagles star Don Henley apparently decided last week to waive attorney-client privilege, after he and other prosecution witnesses had already testified. The defense argued that the new disclosures raised questions that it hadn't been able to ask.