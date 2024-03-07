No Labels Will Move Forward With 2024 Plans This Week, Sources Say

The third-party presidential movement No Labels is planning to move toward fielding a presidential candidate in the November election, even as high-profile contenders for the ticket (think Nikki Haley, Joe Manchin, Larry Hogan) won't be running on it, two people familiar with the matter said Wednesday. After months of leaving open whether the group would offer a ticket, No Labels delegates are expected to vote Friday in favor of launching a presidential campaign for this fall's election, according to the people familiar with the matter, who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity to discuss the group's internal deliberations. No Labels will not name its presidential and vice presidential picks on Friday, when roughly 800 delegates meet virtually in a private meeting.