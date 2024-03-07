No Labels Will Move Forward With 2024 Plans This Week, Sources Say

Though the third-party group's so-called 'unity ticket' won't be unveiled yet
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Mar 7, 2024 1:00 AM CST
No Labels Will Move Forward With 2024 Plans This Week, Sources Say
No Labels leadership and guests from left, Dan Webb, National Co-Chair Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis, and founding Chairman and former Sen. Joe Lieberman, speak about the 2024 election at National Press Club, in Washington, Jan. 18, 2024.   (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

The third-party presidential movement No Labels is planning to move toward fielding a presidential candidate in the November election, even as high-profile contenders for the ticket (think Nikki Haley, Joe Manchin, Larry Hogan) won't be running on it, two people familiar with the matter said Wednesday. After months of leaving open whether the group would offer a ticket, No Labels delegates are expected to vote Friday in favor of launching a presidential campaign for this fall's election, according to the people familiar with the matter, who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity to discuss the group's internal deliberations. No Labels will not name its presidential and vice presidential picks on Friday, when roughly 800 delegates meet virtually in a private meeting.

The group is instead expected to debut a formal selection process late next week for potential candidates who would be selected in the coming weeks, the people said. No Labels officials would not publicly confirm plans for Friday's meeting. In a statement, senior strategist Ryan Clancy said only, "We expect our delegates to encourage the process to continue." The two people familiar with the group noted that No Labels' plans could change ahead of the vote. But they said there has been enthusiasm across its regional chapters for running a candidate, giving momentum to the idea of a vote on Friday.

(More No Labels stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X