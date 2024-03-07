Big Bang Theory Couple Will Reunite

Five years on, we'll get another look at beloved TV couple Sheldon Cooper and Amy Farrah Fowler as stars of The Big Bang Theory Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik resume their roles for the series finale of Young Sheldon. Parsons, an executive producer, narrates the prequel series following Sheldon Cooper (Ian Armitage) as a boy genius, which is "currently TV's No. 1 comedy," per Deadline. Bialik has also "appeared via voice over in two episodes," per E! News. But we won't just hear their voices in the May 16 series finale. Both Parsons' Cooper and Bialik's Fowler will appear onscreen, according to the Hollywood Reporter.