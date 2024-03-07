Big Bang Theory Couple Will Reunite

Five years on, we'll get another look at beloved TV couple Sheldon Cooper and Amy Farrah Fowler as stars of The Big Bang Theory Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik resume their roles for the series finale of Young Sheldon. Parsons, an executive producer, narrates the prequel series following Sheldon Cooper (Ian Armitage) as a boy genius, which is "currently TV's No. 1 comedy," per Deadline. Bialik has also "appeared via voice over in two episodes," per E! News. But we won't just hear their voices in the May 16 series finale. Both Parsons' Cooper and Bialik's Fowler will appear onscreen, according to the Hollywood Reporter.
Though the details are being kept quiet, this will mark the first time the characters are reunited on screen since The Big Bang Theory wrapped in May 2019. The reveal came a day after CBS confirmed there will be a Young Sheldon spinoff following Sheldon's older brother Georgie (Montana Jordan) and his fiancee Mandy (Emily Osment) as they raise a family in Texas. The yet unnamed spinoff from Young Sheldon executive producers Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, and Steve Holland is expected to air this fall, per the Hollywood Reporter. The outlet reports Lorre and Warner Bros. TV are separately developing another Big Bang spinoff for Max, though details are scarce.