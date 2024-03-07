Tim Allen Tests Another Sitcom at Age 70

His first ABC sitcom debuted in 1991. Now Tim Allen is trying another at the network more than three decades later. The network plans to air the pilot of Shifting Gears starring the 70-year-old Allen, reports the Hollywood Reporter . In it, Allen plays the "stubborn, widowed owner of a classic car restoration shop" whose estranged daughter moves in with her teenage children, per Variety .

No word yet on when the show will air, and Variety notes that its title may change before then. The move continues Allen's long run with ABC, which is owned by Disney, starting with the sitcom smash Home Improvement in the 1990s. More recently in regard to sitcoms, he starred in Last Man Standing, which began on ABC in 2011 before moving to Fox from 2018 to 2021. (More Tim Allen stories.)