TikTok's Stunt With Congress May Have Backfired

A bill that could lead to a TikTok ban in the US passed a House committee in a 50-0 bipartisan vote Thursday—and it may have had some help from TikTok. Notifications on the app urged users to contact lawmakers about the bill and made it easy for them to directly call their representative's office, leading to a flood of calls as the House Energy and Commerce Committee prepared to debate the legislation, the Wall Street Journal reports. Lawmakers said they didn't like how the Chinese-owned app was manipulating users. "I think TikTok made our case for us today," said GOP Rep. Bob Latta, chair of the committee's panel on communications and technology.

What's in the bill. The bill, which could soon come up for a vote in the full House, requires Beijing-based ByteDance to divest TikTok and other apps it owns within 180 days or face a US ban, the AP reports. It also creates a process to allow the president to ban foreign-owned apps deemed a threat to national security.