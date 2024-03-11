If you're the owner of a pricey beachfront home that keeps being threatened by violent storms and high tides, you might want to protect your investment. So went the thinking of residents of Salisbury, Massachusetts, who WCVB reports were hit by two big storms and a lot of erosion in January that encroached on their homes. As the Newburyport Daily News reports, the Salisbury Beach Citizens for Change, faced with no immediate promises from local or state officials, filed an emergency action in January allowing them to put up a new barrier dune, which they did—to the tune of $500,000 out of their pockets and 14,000 tons of sand. That work was to be completed Friday. But some 72 hours later, all that sand was washed away.