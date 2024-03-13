Bald Eagle Rescued From SUV Grille

It would be a bad situation for any creature, let alone America's majestic national bird. An animal control officer in Maryland came to the rescue Saturday after a bald eagle was trapped in the front grille of an SUV, NBC Washington reports. In a Facebook post, officials in Calvert County said a driver on Route 4 accidentally collided with the bird—and when they stopped, they realized it was alive but trapped in the grille. Animal control officer Hannah Neel freed the eagle, with assistance from the sheriff's office, Fox News reports. "All were relieved to find the bird seemed to be in good health and was quickly released back into the wild," county officials said. (More uplifting news stories.)