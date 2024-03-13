Williams-Sonoma Jumps 17.9%

The bond market was also quiet, with Treasury yields edging a bit higher. The biggest action may have been in the oil market, where a barrel of benchmark US crude climbed 2.6% to $79.56. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 2.5% to $83.94 per barrel.

Oil prices have been on a general upswing so far this year, which has helped keep inflation a bit higher than economists expected, the AP reports. That higher inflation has in turn dashed Wall Street's hopes that the Federal Reserve could start offering relief at its meeting next week by cutting interest rates. But the expectation is still for the Fed to begin cutting in June because the longer-term trend for inflation seems to remain downward.

On Wall Street, Dollar Tree tumbled 14.2% after reporting weaker results for the latest quarter than analysts expected. Traffic increased at its stores, but it said customers bought less at each purchase than they did a year ago. The company also said it will close about 600 of its Family Dollar stores in the six months through early August.