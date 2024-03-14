Denmark Will Conscript Women for Military Service

Denmark will become just the third European country to conscript women for military service starting in 2026, the Danish government announced Wednesday. Norway started conscripting women in 2015, and Sweden in 2017. The announcement was one of a few made to address what the prime minister said are major defense shortcomings, particularly as tensions in the region are heightened due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Reuters reports.

  • A quote: "More robust conscription, including full gender equality, must contribute to solving defense challenges, national mobilization, and manning our armed forces," Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said in announcing female conscription, per the BBC.

  • Lengthier service: Conscription service will also be extended to 11 months for both sexes; it is currently four months.
  • How conscription works: Military service is already compulsory for males over the age of 18 in Denmark, but there are enough volunteers that not every male has to be conscripted. A lottery is held to fill the necessary spots. Denmark also uses professional troops in its army.
  • Women in the military: Women can already volunteer to do military service in Denmark, and last year, about a quarter of the 4,700 who did military service in the country were female. (In total, Denmark's armed forces are made up of about 20,000 active personnel.)
  • Another change: Denmark also announced it will up its military spending from 1.4% of GDP to 2%, to meet NATO's target by next year.
