Denmark Will Conscript Women for Military Service

Denmark will become just the third European country to conscript women for military service starting in 2026, the Danish government announced Wednesday. Norway started conscripting women in 2015, and Sweden in 2017. The announcement was one of a few made to address what the prime minister said are major defense shortcomings, particularly as tensions in the region are heightened due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Reuters reports.

A quote: "More robust conscription, including full gender equality, must contribute to solving defense challenges, national mobilization, and manning our armed forces," Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said in announcing female conscription, per the BBC.