Report: Aaron Rodgers Is a Sandy Hook Truther

One of two leading contenders for Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s running mate, New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, could provide a boost to the long-shot presidential bid. Or he could do the opposite, as CNN reports that Rodgers has "shared deranged conspiracy theories about the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting not being real." CNN journalist Pamela Brown, a reporter on the story, claims to have heard these stories directly from Rodgers at a Kentucky Derby after-party in 2013. Rodgers reportedly accused CNN of covering up news stories and failing to report that the shooting at Sandy Hook was "a government inside job."

He reportedly brought up conspiracy theories claiming victims' family members and first responders were "crisis actors." According to Brown, Rodgers also claimed government operatives were seen in the woods by the school. CNN spoke to another person who heard these same claims from Rodgers. The 40-year-old NFL star reportedly told this person, "Sandy Hook never happened. All those children never existed. They were all actors." Both that individual and Brown said they were disturbed by the encounters.

Meanwhile, Rodgers nemesis Jimmy Kimmel is disturbed at the very thought of either Rodgers or former Minnesota governor Jesse Ventura joining Kennedy's ticket. "Aaron Rodgers and Jesse Ventura are not running mates. They are who the bookers on The Masked Singer call when Rob Schneider says no," the late-night host quipped Wednesday, per the Daily Beast. Rodgers previously suggested Kimmel would be included on a list of associates of the late billionaire sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. "He's still playing for the Jets," Kimmel noted. "How many losing teams can he be a part of at once?" Kennedy is expected to name his choice of running mate on March 26. (More Aaron Rodgers stories.)