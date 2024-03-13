Rodgers, Ventura Are on RFK Jr.'s VP List

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has some big names in mind as potential running mates in the 2024 presidential election. Sources tell the New York Times he's approached Jesse Ventura, former Minnesota governor and pro wrestler, and Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets quarterback, and that both were receptive. Kennedy himself later confirmed Ventura and Rodgers are at the top of his list, and a spokesperson for his campaign tells NBC News RFK Jr. is still considering them as well as "others on a shortlist." The Democratic National Committee called the trio of Kennedy, Rodgers, and Ventura "the Three Stooges reunion no one was asking for."

Rodgers' rep has not commented, and the official word from Ventura comes from his son: "No one has officially asked Gov. Ventura to be a vice-presidential candidate so the governor does not comment on speculation." RFK Jr. says he's been "pretty continuously" in touch with Rodgers for the last month, and that he also started talking with Ventura after meeting him in Arizona last month at a campaign event. Rodgers already endorsed Kennedy last year; the two "bonded over their opposition to COVID vaccines," per NBC. The QB made his support clear once again last week on X when he reposted Kennedy's response to President Biden's State of the Union address. Axios notes that either choice, but especially Rodgers, "could boost national interest for his long-shot independent bid." A recent poll had him at 15% to Biden's 38% and Donald Trump's 37%. (More Election 2024 stories.)