Count It Down: 3.1415926535 8979323846 264

Math enthusiasts around the world, from college kids to rocket scientists, are celebrating Pi Day, which is March 14 or 3/14—the first three digits of an infinite number with many practical uses. Around the world many people will mark the day with a slice of pie—sweet, savory, or even pizza, the AP reports. Simply put, Pi is a mathematical constant that expresses the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter. It is part of many formulas used in physics, astronomy, engineering, and other fields, dating back thousands of years to ancient Egypt, Babylon, and China.

The day's history: Pi Day itself dates to 1988, when physicist Larry Shaw began celebrations at the Exploratorium science museum in San Francisco. The holiday didn't really gain national recognition, however, until two decades later. In 2009, Congress designated every March 14 to be the big day—to hopefully spur more interest in math and science.