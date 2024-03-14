Mnuchin Says He Wants to Buy TikTok

A bill to force ByteDance to sell TikTok's US operations passed the House on Wednesday and if it becomes law, Steven Mnuchin plans to make an offer to the Chinese company. "It's a great business and I'm going to put together a group to buy TikTok," the Trump administration's Treasury secretary told CNBC. Mnuchin said he supports the legislation. "This should be owned by US businesses," he said. "There's no way that the Chinese would ever let a US company own something like this in China."

The possible price tag. The Wall Street Journal says the deal could be worth $100 billion or more, "narrowing the field of potential buyers," especially since antitrust concerns could exclude large social media companies. It's not clear what partners Mnuchin, who established the Liberty Strategic Capital investment fund after leaving office, plans to bring into the deal.