Former NHL 'Enforcer' Dies by Suicide

Former NHL star Chris Simon has died by suicide, and the 52-year-old's family believes his death was the result of a brain condition that affects athletes who have taken many blows to the head. Simon was an "enforcer"—a "tough guy" player expected to jump into fights when the opposing team played dirty. "The family strongly believes and witnessed firsthand, that Chris struggled immensely from CTE [chronic traumatic encephalopathy] which unfortunately resulted in his death," they said in a statement, per NBC News. Simon, who grew up in northern Ontario, played with eight teams over 15 seasons in the NHL, from 1993 to 2008. He finished his career with six seasons playing for Russian teams in the Kontinental Hockey League.

Some stats . Simon played a total of 857 regular-season and playoff games in his NHL career, the AP reports. He was involved in more than 100 fights, racking up 1,824 minutes in the penalty box.

. Simon played a total of 857 regular-season and playoff games in his NHL career, the AP reports. He was involved in more than 100 fights, racking up 1,824 minutes in the penalty box. Statement from the NHL. "A fierce competitor and teammate, Simon won the Stanley Cup with Colorado in 1996 and reached the 1998 Stanley Cup Final with Washington as well as the 2004 Stanley Cup Final with Calgary," the league said. "Our sincere condolences go out to his family, friends, and former teammates."