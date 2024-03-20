UN: Our E-Waste Problem Is Getting Out of Control

UN agencies have warned that electrical and electronic waste is piling up worldwide while recycling rates remain low and are likely to fall even further. In a new report released Wednesday, the UN's International Telecommunications Union and research arm UNITAR said some 62 million tons of "e-waste"—meaning any discarded device with a plug or battery, including cellphones, electronic cars and toys, TVs, e-cigarettes, laptop computers, and solar panels—was generated in 2022. Per a press release, that's enough to fill 155 million tractor-trailers that could be lined up bumper to bumper around the globe. It's on track to reach 82 million tons by 2030. Specifics, per the AP: