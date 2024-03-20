After 21 Years, Subway Is Dumping Coke

If you're in the habit of going to Subway and getting a footlong and a Coke, you're going to have to change your routine up a bit. As CBS News reports, the sandwich chain announced it will dump longtime beverage supplier Coca-Cola and turn to the frosty cold, carbonated arms of Pepsi in its place. Coke had served Subway's 37,000 locations exclusively from 2003 to 2018, and semi-exclusively since then, but the gig is up at the end of 2024.