After 21 Years, Subway Is Dumping Coke

If you're in the habit of going to Subway and getting a footlong and a Coke, you're going to have to change your routine up a bit. As CBS News reports, the sandwich chain announced it will dump longtime beverage supplier Coca-Cola and turn to the frosty cold, carbonated arms of Pepsi in its place. Coke had served Subway's 37,000 locations exclusively from 2003 to 2018, and semi-exclusively since then, but the gig is up at the end of 2024.
Pepsi's new 10-year deal starts Jan. 1, 2025. USA Today notes that you'll probably see the likes of Pepsi, Pepsi Zero Sugar, Mountain Dew, Starry, Tropicana, Lipton, Aquafina, and Gatorade. Good news for the change-adverse, though: Subway extended its deal with Frito-Lay, which supplies its chips, through 2030. (More Subway stories.)