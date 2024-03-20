Political candidates typically refuse to concede on election night until they know for sure every last vote that could help them has been counted. The GOP's Derek Myers, on the other hand, seemingly couldn't wait to get the results over with, accidentally sending out an email on Tuesday acknowledging he'd lost his bid for a congressional seat in Ohio's 2nd District hours before the primary polls had even closed, reports the Columbus Dispatch . "Tonight did not go as we had hoped, but as we know, this race is decided in the primary," an email from Myers, one of 11 candidates in Tuesday's race, stated. "I want to give my congratulations to the Congressman-Elect."

The email didn't name the winner in the primary to replace retiring Rep. Brad Wenstrup, mainly because the email was sent around 3:20pm local time—a little over four hours before Ohio polls closed. Less than 10 minutes later, recipients of that email received a frantic second one from Myers' campaign with the subject line "DISREGARD CONCESSION EMAIL," per CNN. About 30 minutes after that, a third and final explainer email was blasted out.

"Two emails were prepared for this evening: one declaring a victory and one conceding the race," Myers explained, per WHIO. "The concession email was sent in error as it was being loaded into the media distribution portal, as a draft, in the event of a loss." Myers officially conceded at around 9pm; David Taylor has been declared the winner of that race, with Myers in last place. Myers had made headlines last year after filing a police report and House ethics complaint against former GOP Rep. George Santos, accusing him of workplace sexual harassment, per CNN. (More Election 2024 stories.)