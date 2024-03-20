Idaho Inmate Sprung From Custody by Hospital Shooter

The AP is calling it a "brazen overnight attack": Police say three correctional officers were shot when a suspect helped a prison inmate flee an Idaho hospital. Boise-area residents are warned that the suspects are armed and dangerous, and their whereabouts are unknown. East Idaho News reports Idaho Department of Correction officers took Skylar Meade, 31 to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise for medical treatment. As they were preparing to return around 2:15am Wednesday, an unknown suspect attacked and fired at the officers; two were hit.

Meade—who was handed a 20-year sentence in 2017 for shooting at a sheriff's sergeant during a high-speed chase—is believed to have fled with the suspect in a gray four-door sedan, possibly a Honda Civic, with Idaho plates. A third IDOC employee was shot by a responding Boise Police officer. Believing the shooter to still be in the building, the officer fired at an armed individual near the entrance who turned out to be with the IDOC. He was not seriously injured.

One officer shot by the suspect is in critical but stable condition; the other suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The Idaho Statesman describe Meade as a 5-foot-6 white man with brown hair and hazel eyes. His tattoos include a "D" on his right arm and "product of my environment" across his collarbone. Anyone with information should call Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790.