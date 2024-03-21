Trump to Pence on Jan. 6: Certifying Is a 'Career Killer'

The New York Times is reporting on a previously undisclosed warning that then-President Trump delivered to Mike Pence the morning of the Capitol violence:

The story emerges days after Pence said he would not endorse Trump for president this year. In response, Trump said he "couldn't care less," per Axios. "Our country is going down hill very fast," said the former president. "We need strong people in this country, we don't need weak people."