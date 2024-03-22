Guy Hijacks a Bus in Los Angeles, Veers It Into a Hotel

A man who indicated he had a gun hijacked a transit bus in downtown Los Angeles and then grabbed the wheel, causing the bus to collide with several vehicles and crash into a hotel, police said Thursday. Only the driver was on the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transit Authority bus when the man boarded around 11:10pm Wednesday, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement. The man made threats, reached into his waistband as if he had a gun and stated, "Just drive!," the statement said. Police said the man grabbed the steering wheel as the bus driver was attempting a turn, leading to the collisions that injured an occupant of one vehicle, the AP reports. The final crash punched a hole in a wall of a Ritz-Carlton hotel.