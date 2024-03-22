Politics / TikTok Irate TikTok Users Have Been Threatening Lawmakers One caller threatened to cut GOP senator into pieces By Rob Quinn, Newser Staff Posted Mar 22, 2024 6:49 AM CDT Copied A TikTok sign is displayed on their building in Culver City, California. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File) TikTok has been encouraging users to call lawmakers to protest legislation that could lead to a ban—and the flood of calls has included some violent threats. A law enforcement source tells the Washington Post that there has been a surge in "threats and concerning messages" linked to the legislation. One Senate aide says their office alone has received around a dozen violent threats. A House aide tells the Post that callers have also threatened self-harm if the app is banned. The House passed the legislation in a 352-65 vote last week and TikTok is now urging users to call senators. The app has been sending users alerts with instructions on how to call their representatives. Senator shares threatening voicemail. In a post on X, Sen. Thom Tillis shared audio of a call his office received this week, the Hill reports. "If you ban TikTok I will find you and shoot you," the laughing caller said. "That's people's job, and that's my only entertainment," she said, adding that she is trying to "get rich" off the platform. "Anyways, I'll shoot you, find you, and cut you into pieces." The Republican lawmaker said, "The Communist-Chinese aligned company is proving just how dangerous their current ownership is. Great work, TikTok." TikTok condemns threats. TikTok spokesman Alex Haurek tells the Post that the company condemns the threats "in the strongest possible terms." He adds: "Clearly, there are millions of Americans who want to and have the right to speak out against the ban bill that would trample Americans' constitutional rights of free expression, but we must all do so in a respectful, civil manner." The legislation's future. House lawmakers said the deluge of calls only increased their resolve to act against TikTok. The bill is expected to take weeks or months to make its way through the Senate, NPR reports, though after a classified briefing Wednesday, senators said it was time to take action. "My reaction to this briefing is that TikTok is a gun aimed at Americans' heads," Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal said. "The Chinese Communists are weaponizing information that they are constantly, surreptitiously collecting from 170 million Americans and potentially aiming that information ... at the core of American democracy." Senators said at least some of the information shared by intelligence agencies should be released to the public. (More TikTok stories.) Report an error