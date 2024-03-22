Irate TikTok Users Have Been Threatening Lawmakers

TikTok has been encouraging users to call lawmakers to protest legislation that could lead to a ban—and the flood of calls has included some violent threats. A law enforcement source tells the Washington Post that there has been a surge in "threats and concerning messages" linked to the legislation. One Senate aide says their office alone has received around a dozen violent threats. A House aide tells the Post that callers have also threatened self-harm if the app is banned. The House passed the legislation in a 352-65 vote last week and TikTok is now urging users to call senators. The app has been sending users alerts with instructions on how to call their representatives.

Senator shares threatening voicemail. In a post on X, Sen. Thom Tillis shared audio of a call his office received this week, the Hill reports. "If you ban TikTok I will find you and shoot you," the laughing caller said. "That's people's job, and that's my only entertainment," she said, adding that she is trying to "get rich" off the platform. "Anyways, I'll shoot you, find you, and cut you into pieces." The Republican lawmaker said, "The Communist-Chinese aligned company is proving just how dangerous their current ownership is. Great work, TikTok."