This Is the Most Stressed-Out State in America

If you've been living a relaxed, relatively stress-free life for the past few years, a) you're lying, and b) if you're not lying, can you tell us your secret? The folks in Louisiana certainly would like to know, as the Pelican State ranks as the most-stressed state in the nation, per WalletHub's latest stats. The site put all 50 nifty to the stress test, using more than three dozen metrics in four main stress-related categories: work, money, family, and health and safety. Louisiana's high violent crime and property crime rates helped catapult it to the top of the list. Minnesota, meanwhile, ranks as the country's most relaxed. Here, the 10 most- and least-stressed states: