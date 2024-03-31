This Is the Most Stressed-Out State in America

Louisiana tops WalletHub's list, while Minnesotans emerge as the least stressed
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Mar 31, 2024 11:15 AM CDT
Get to Minnesota.   (Getty Images/Jelena Stanojkovic)

If you've been living a relaxed, relatively stress-free life for the past few years, a) you're lying, and b) if you're not lying, can you tell us your secret? The folks in Louisiana certainly would like to know, as the Pelican State ranks as the most-stressed state in the nation, per WalletHub's latest stats. The site put all 50 nifty to the stress test, using more than three dozen metrics in four main stress-related categories: work, money, family, and health and safety. Louisiana's high violent crime and property crime rates helped catapult it to the top of the list. Minnesota, meanwhile, ranks as the country's most relaxed. Here, the 10 most- and least-stressed states:

Most stressed

  1. Louisiana
  2. Mississippi (No. 1 in "Money-Related Stress" category)
  3. Nevada (No. 1 in "Family-Related Stress" category)
  4. New Mexico
  5. Arkansas (No. 1 in "Health- and Safety-Related Stress" category)
  6. West Virginia
  7. Alabama
  8. Kentucky
  9. Oklahoma
  10. Texas
Least stressed
  1. Hawaii (last in "Health- and Safety-Related Stress" category)
  2. Nebraska
  3. Delaware
  4. North Dakota
  5. Idaho
  6. Iowa
  7. New Hampshire
  8. Utah (last in "Work-Related Stress" category)
  9. South Dakota (last in "Family-Related Stress" category)
  10. Minnesota (last in "Money-Related Stress" category)
See where other states fell in WalletHub's rankings. (But where should the ladies and seniors live?)

