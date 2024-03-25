Embattled Boeing Shakes Up Its Leadership

A string of Boeing controversies has caught up with CEO Dave Calhoun—he will step down from his role at the end of the year, reports the AP. "The eyes of the world are on us, and I know that we will come through this moment a better company," Calhoun wrote in a companywide memo on Monday, per the Wall Street Journal.



Short tenure: Calhoun became CEO three years ago with promises to turn the company around following two major crashes involving Boeing 737 Max jets. "Instead, he becomes the second Boeing boss to exit amid quality concerns and production problems," per the Journal. The most high-profile issue of late is the Alaska Airlines jet that lost a door plug mid-flight.