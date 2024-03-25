Olivia Colman is mad as hell over salary discrimination and she's not going to take it anymore. The Crown actor sat down for a chat Saturday with CNN's Christiane Amanpour, where she ripped into wage disparities in Hollywood, even for an Academy Award-winning performer such as herself, reports the Hill . "Don't get me started," Colman, 50, told Amanpour, noting, "I'm very aware that if I was Oliver Colman, I'd be earning a f--- of a lot more than I am." She added, for context: "I know of one pay disparity ... [that was a] 12,000% difference."

Colman didn't specify who exactly she was referring to, but she did go on to explain that "male actors get paid more because they used to say they draw in the audiences." She added, per the Guardian, "That hasn't been true for decades" and that "research suggests that [women have] always been big box office draws." That outlet notes that Colman slammed other gender imbalances last month while promoting her new film, Wicked Little Letters.

"If a woman swears, people act shocked," she told the Radio Times. Her response to that? "F--- off! Women are human: funny, filthy, loving, caring—just like men." Colman is the latest to raise the flag on pay for female actors, including Taraji P. Henson, who recently griped on the same subject following her star turn in the new rendition of The Color Purple. "I'm tired of hearing my sisters say the same thing over and over," Henson said in December on a SiriusXM podcast, per Deadline. "You get tired. I hear people go, 'You work a lot.' I have to. The math ain't math-ing." (More Olivia Colman stories.)