Trump's Payment Deadline Arrives If he fails to secure huge bond Monday, New York attorney general could start seizing assets By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Mar 25, 2024 6:48 AM CDT New York Attorney General Letitia James. Monday is a potentially big day in the legal travails of former President Trump. If he doesn't put up a bond of nearly $500 million, New York Attorney General Letitia James could start seizing his assets. Time's up: James gave Trump a 30-day grace period to pay up after he lost a civil fraud case related to his business, and that grace period ends Monday, reports the New York Times. (Underwriters are unwilling to back such a huge sum.) In theory, James could start seizing assets such as the Trump Tower penthouse and Trump golf courses in lieu of the payment, notes the AP. A delay? However, James is not expected to make any big moves on Monday, according to the Times. One big reason is that Trump is still seeking relief from an appellate court, and if the state attorney general starts seizing assets before that ruling, "she may have to backtrack afterward," per the Washington Post. The money: Trump says he has $500 million in cash, and he also is in line for a huge payday because his Truth Social is poised to go public, notes Fox News. "That doesn't mean I'm going to give money to a rogue and incompetent judge—the puppet of a corrupt attorney general who's failing with violent crime and migrant crime and whose only purpose in life is attempting to get Trump," Trump told Fox News Digital.