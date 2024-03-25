Brothers, 12 and 7, Accused of Stabbing Texas Woman

A 12-year-old boy in Texas has been charged with aggravated assault over the stabbing of a 59-year-old woman, a crime that police say also involved the boy's 7-year-old brother. The Harris County woman is in critical condition, USA Today reports. Investigators say the woman, who has a mental illness, argued with the boys in a neighborhood northwest of Houston on Saturday afternoon. A neighbor told the boys to leave. They took off on their bikes, but surveillance video shows that they returned 12 minutes later wearing gloves, ABC13 reports. Surveillance video shows the boys rushing toward the woman.

Investigators say family members arrived soon afterward and found the injured woman in her garage. The 12-year-old boy, who allegedly stabbed the woman several times in the abdomen, is in juvenile custody. Authorities say the 7-year-old has not been charged because the minimum age to be culpable by law in Texas is 10. "Never did any of us think that it was going to be kids from the neighborhood that came in and attacked her," a neighbor tells ABC13, describing the victim as "an older woman who clearly has mental issues."

The boys' mother says the 12-year-old also struggles with mental health issues. She apologized to the victim and her family, Click2Houston reports. "I'm sorry to the family," she said. "I'm very sorry that my sons committed the incident. And I'm praying for your health, for your wellness."